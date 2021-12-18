UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Host OIC FM’s Conference Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan to host OIC FM’s conference tomorrow

The Session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as OIC Summit Chair.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) Pakistan will host on Sunday (tomorrow) the 17th Extra-ordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

The Session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as OIC Summit Chair. Pakistan welcomed the call and offered to host the Session.

Besides the Foreign Ministers from the OIC Member States and Observers, participants would also include special invitees from the United Nations system, International Financial Institutions and some non-member states including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU.

Afghan Interim Government would also be represented at the CFM.

The meeting is being convened in the backdrop of the aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The 17th Extraordinary Session reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment and consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people.

The session would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are founding members of the OIC. Over the years, Pakistan and the OIC have extended consistent support to the people of Afghanistan.

