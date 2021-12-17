Pakistan to host OIC Foreign Minister' conference on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

All the arrangements to welcome the foreign delegates of OIC Foreign Minister's extraordinary conference have been finalized.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2021) Pakistan is hosting OIC Foreign Ministers' conference on Sunday in Islamabad to bridge gap between Taliban and international community on Afghan humanitarian crisis.

The Constitution Avenue and all the prominent places in the twin cities along the route of foreign dignitaries have been decorated.

Special teams are receiving the OIC foreign ministers and other dignitaries.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the convenor of the OIC Conference.