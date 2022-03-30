UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Host Second Iteration Of ISD 2022, First-ever NSAs Forum From April 1st

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Pakistan to host second iteration of ISD 2022, first-ever NSAs forum from April 1st

Pakistan will be hosting the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April, bringing together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan will be hosting the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April, bringing together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security.

The theme for this year's Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 is "Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation".

The flagship event of the Dialogue will be the first-ever National Security Advisers forum where serving National Security Advisers from China, middle East and Central Asia will be speaking about the future of Asian security in a fluid world order, said a news release.

This year, the Islamabad Security Dialogue will host 17 international speakers from the US, China, UK, Russia, European Union, Japan, Philippines and others.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue was started last year in 2021 with the purpose of hosting an international security dialogue in Pakistan along the lines of other major security dialogues in the world.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, and have a special message by UNGA Secretary General Antonio Guterrez on Challenges in International Security. Keynote addresses will be delivered by the Foreign Minister, Information Minister and the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives among others.

The Chief of Army Staff will open the second day of the Dialogue which will also host a dedicated session with Pakistan's former National Security Advisers the country's role in a changing world order.

The two-day hybrid event will also include sessions on "Leveraging Geo-economics Through Growth and Connectivity", "Navigating Disinformation and Discourse in the Information Age", "Challenges to International Security", "Evolving Challenges and Opportunities in International Law" and "Towards Citizen Centric National Security".

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Army Information Minister Russia China European Union United Kingdom Japan Philippines Middle East April Event From Asia

Recent Stories

No question of PM's resignation: Fawad

No question of PM's resignation: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Muneeb Butt asks Reham Khan to stop being graceles ..

Muneeb Butt asks Reham Khan to stop being graceless ex

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $315m from travel services' expo ..

Pakistan earns US $315m from travel services' export in 7 months

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia earns 24 mln USD in revenue from Chinese ..

Ethiopia earns 24 mln USD in revenue from Chinese built industrial park

4 minutes ago
 NASA to hold major test for Artemis I rocket

NASA to hold major test for Artemis I rocket

4 minutes ago
 WTI crude futures settle lower

WTI crude futures settle lower

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.