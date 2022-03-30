Pakistan to host second iteration of ISD 2022, first-ever NSAs forum from April 1st

Pakistan will be hosting the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April, bringing together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security

The theme for this year's Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 is "Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation".

The flagship event of the Dialogue will be the first-ever National Security Advisers forum where serving National Security Advisers from China, middle East and Central Asia will be speaking about the future of Asian security in a fluid world order, said a news release.

This year, the Islamabad Security Dialogue will host 17 international speakers from the US, China, UK, Russia, European Union, Japan, Philippines and others.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue was started last year in 2021 with the purpose of hosting an international security dialogue in Pakistan along the lines of other major security dialogues in the world.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, and have a special message by UNGA Secretary General Antonio Guterrez on Challenges in International Security. Keynote addresses will be delivered by the Foreign Minister, Information Minister and the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives among others.

The Chief of Army Staff will open the second day of the Dialogue which will also host a dedicated session with Pakistan's former National Security Advisers the country's role in a changing world order.

The two-day hybrid event will also include sessions on "Leveraging Geo-economics Through Growth and Connectivity", "Navigating Disinformation and Discourse in the Information Age", "Challenges to International Security", "Evolving Challenges and Opportunities in International Law" and "Towards Citizen Centric National Security".