UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Host Summit Of Central Asian Leaders Soon To Focus On Trade, Connectivity

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Pakistan to host summit of Central Asian leaders soon to focus on trade, connectivity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan would soon host a summit of the leaders of Central Asian states that would focus on connectivity through road and rail links to boost regional trade and investment.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan would soon host a summit of the leaders of Central Asian states that would focus on connectivity through road and rail links to boost regional trade and investment.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a nine-member parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan led by Chairman of the Lower House (Mazhilis) of the Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov here, underscored the need to establish and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy, transport, and transit trade and logistics sectors.

Welcoming the delegation, he highlighted the special nature of Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations which were deeply rooted in history, religion and culture.

He underscored that Pakistan is keen to further deepen cooperation with the Central Asian states, particularly Kazakhstan.

Recalling his meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the CICA summit in Astana and SCO Summit in Samarkand, the prime minister said both sides had fruitful discussions for boosting ties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was looking forward to the Pakistan visit of the Kazakhstan president. He informed that Pakistan would soon be hosting a summit of the leaders of Central Asian states that would focus on connectivity through road and rail links to boost regional trade and investment.

Yerlan Koshanov updated the prime minister about the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group which was held during the ongoing visit of the Kazakhstan parliamentary delegation.

He underlined the need for exchange of parliamentary delegations that would further promote people-to-people exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

Chairman Yerlan Koshanov informed that Kazakhstan can benefit from the huge Pakistani market and showed keen interest in bilateral trade and cooperation in connectivity, pharmaceuticals industry and surgical and sports goods.

He informed that current bilateral trade was only $ 95 million which is not commensurate with the huge trade potential between the two countries.

He said the bilateral trade could be easily doubled within a short span of time.

On behalf of the people and Government of Kazakhstan, the chairman's of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan expressed deep condolence and sincere sympathies for the victims of recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Coordination Syed Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sports Exchange Parliament Visit Road Astana Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market From Government Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

China Files Lawsuit to WTO Over US Export Control ..

China Files Lawsuit to WTO Over US Export Control Measures - Ministry of Commerc ..

7 minutes ago
 Franco-US satellite set for unprecedented survey o ..

Franco-US satellite set for unprecedented survey of Earth's water

7 minutes ago
 'Steps being taken to ensure provision of medicine ..

'Steps being taken to ensure provision of medicines in public teaching hospitals ..

7 minutes ago
 FAO holds validation workshops

FAO holds validation workshops

7 minutes ago
 New EU Sanctions to Include 141 Individuals in Tot ..

New EU Sanctions to Include 141 Individuals in Total - Hungarian Foreign Ministe ..

15 minutes ago
 US Transportation Chief Buttigieg Took Private Jet ..

US Transportation Chief Buttigieg Took Private Jets 18 Times on Taxpayer Dime - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.