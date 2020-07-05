UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Host Summit Of World Tourism Forum In 2021: Zulfikar Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan to host summit of World Tourism Forum in 2021: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Sunday said the country would host a summit of the World Tourism Forum Institution in 2021.

"The World Tourism Forum brings six billion Dollars investors [in the host country] and if we cash in 50 per cent of the total investment, it will attract three billion dollars investment for Pakistan," he told the media, while highlighting the government's achievements for promotion of Pakistan's true image abroad.

He said the country would also host a summit of the D-8's member states in 2022. The tourism ministers of the D-8's member states had expressed their interest for attending the event, he added.

