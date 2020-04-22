UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Host Video Conference Of SAARC Member States On COVID-19: FO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan to host Video Conference of SAARC Member States on COVID-19: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :As proposed by Pakistan, a Video Conference of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Member States was being held on Thursday (April 23, 2020) to discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza will lead the Pakistan delegation.

Besides Ministers/ Senior Officials, the meeting will be attended by Secretary General SAARC, Esala Ruwan Weerakon, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.  The virtual meeting takes forward Pakistan's earlier initiative to host the SAARC Health Ministers meeting, which has assumed urgency in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to exchanging updates on the status of national containment efforts, the Conference will deliberate on ways to promote deeper cooperation to combat the crisis, including inter alia through strengthening disease surveillance, sharing best practices, building national capacities, coordinating research efforts and promoting regional and international linkages, the statement added.

High population densities and fragile health systems render South Asia, which is home to one-fifth of humanity, vulnerable to the pandemic. Closer coordination among regional countries through utilization of all available institutional mechanisms, including the SAARC platform, remains important for combating the disease. The Video Conference was part of Pakistan's efforts to foster greater cooperation at the regional level to effectively overcome the public health crisis, and mitigate its socio-economic impact, the statement concluded.

