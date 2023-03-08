UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Host 'Women In Islam’ Conference In New York Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2023 | 11:02 AM

The conference will be held at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Pakistan, in its capacity as Chair of the OIC Council of Ministers, will host a one-day conference on “Women in Islam: Understanding the rights and Identity of women in the Islamic World” in New York on Wednesday.

It is the initiative of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as an effort to bridge the gap between perception and reality on status of women in islam.

The Conference aims to counter gender stereotypes, harmful social norms, and cultural barriers towards empowerment of Muslim women.

It will showcase how Muslim women are breaking new grounds in their respective fields and acting as agents of change.

