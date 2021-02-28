Pakistan to host World Environment Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan will host its first ever global world environment day celebrations here on March 1 to create awareness for effective actions among masses and stakeholders like the rest of the world for joining hands to preserve the rapidly dwindling ecology and ecosystems due to climate change.

The announcement for making Pakistan host country was made on the margins of the virtual 5th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) meeting held on February 22 in Nairboi, Kenya.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam also participated the UNEA-5 along with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen to acknowledge the urgency of preventing, halting and reversing the degradation of ecosystems worldwide.

Pakistan will host globally celebrated World Environment Day 2021 this year in partnership with the UNEP where the latter's Executive Director will virtually join the celebrations flanked by the SAPM.

Pakistan was selected as a host country for hosting the world environment day in recognition of demonstrating global leadership in environmental conservation and protection through various policies and programmes being implemented in the country.

Pakistan had also achieved the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-13) of Climate Action ahead of it's deadline of 2030 last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean Green Pakistan Programme, Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), Protected Areas Initiatives, Ban on Single-use Plastic Bags, Recharge Pakistan Programme and Urban Resilient Human Settlement Project were the leading initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Climate Change and were acclaimed by the international community as truly environment protecting and healing interventions.

World Environment Day is marked every year on June 5 and this year's theme was 'Ecosystem Restoration' with heightened focus on resetting relation with nature and promotion of initiatives for nature-based solutions.

It is the United Nations' flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

The observance of the environment day will coincide with the marking of the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030.

The UN Decade runs from 2021 through 2030, which is also the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals and the timeline scientists have identified as the last chance to prevent catastrophic climate change.