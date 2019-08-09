Pakistan to host World Tourism Forum next year

Pakistan will host the World Tourism Forum in year 2020 to be attended by 1,000 foreign delegates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan will host the World Tourism Forum in year 2020 to be attended by 1,000 foreign delegates.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the delegation of World Tourism Forum led by its president Executive board, here at the PM Office. Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari was present.

The five-day forum will be held to highlight Pakistan's scenic beauty with immense potential of attracting international tourists.

He said eight new tourist resorts would be set up in Balochistan's seaside strip.

The prime minister said Pakistan's different areas had diverse scope including mountain tourism and religious tourism.

He mentioned that the government was taking effective steps to promote tourism, both locally and internationally.

He said preservation of environment and upholding of native social values would be given a priority while promoting tourism.