Pakistan To Immediately Launch Probe On Crash Of Plane Near Karachi - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:02 PM

Pakistan to Immediately Launch Probe on Crash of Plane Near Karachi - Prime Minister

Pakistan will immediately launch an inquiry into the crash of a passenger plane near the Karachi airport, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday, shortly after the reports of a deadly crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Pakistan will immediately launch an inquiry into the crash of a passenger plane near the Karachi airport, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday, shortly after the reports of a deadly crash.

According to a representative of Pakistani International Airlines there were 95 passengers and eight crew on board of the plane en route from Lahore.

The country's aviation authorities said there were 91 passengers in the plane.

"Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased," the prime minister said on Twitter.

