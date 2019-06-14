UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Import 1000 MW Electricity From Kyrgyzstan By 2021: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:21 PM

Pakistan to import 1000 MW electricity from Kyrgyzstan by 2021: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan would import 1000 megawatt electricity from Kyrgyzstan by 2021 to overcome power shortage in summer season

BISHKEK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ,:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan would import 1000 megawatt electricity from Kyrgyzstan by 2021 to overcome power shortage in summer season.

Talking to media here on Friday, Foreign Minister said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan talks with the Kyrgyz President were also held on early completion of the CASA-1000 project, which would start from Kyrgyzstan�and reach Afghanistan through Tajikistan and onward to Pakistan.

He said during the two-day visit, Pakistan signed three agreements to promote education, health and cultural activities among the member states during meetings of head of states.

Qureshi said the Prime Minister during his 'informal discussion' with Russian President Viladimir Putin at sidelines of the SCO summit also discussed resolution of Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India. The Prime Minister, he said, had also a bilateral meeting with President of Belarus where both the leadership were agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry and technology.

The Foreign Minister said that different changes were taking place in the world but unfortunately global uncertainty was rising. He said the Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which provided an opportunity for peace,stability and regional connectivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Shortage Prime Minister World Technology Electricity Import Education Russia Agriculture Visit Vladimir Putin Belarus Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 June 2019

22 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

10 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

10 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.