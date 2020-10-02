Pakistan to import 180,000 MT of wheat from Russia on GTG basis

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR)here on Friday said that Pakistan would import 180,000 MT of wheat from Russia on, as part of an arrangement to increase supplies

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR)here on Friday said that Pakistan would import 180,000 MT of wheat from Russia on, as part of an arrangement to increase supplies.

The government is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Moscow for the supply of grain on a government-to-government basis, said a press release issued here.

The Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has nominated as a procurement agency on behalf of government of Pakistan to negotiate terms and conditions with the Russian side.

The Cabinet has already approved the MoU, Shipments from Russia are likely to arrive in November.

The pre checking of the wheat will be completed in Russia and later on quality inspection will be done by DPP as their SOPs at Karachi port.

Pakistan also strategizes to import 1.5 million tons of wheat through state-run Trading Corporation of Pakistan, while more than 1 million tons of the grain will be imported by the private sector.

The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam has mentioned that 18 vessels have been booked for 1.092 MMT of imported wheat by Private sector till January, Out of which 7 vessels carrying 0.432 MMT is already at home.

He said that the TCP has agreed to import 0.330 MMT of wheat which is expected to be arrived during October, 2020 to January, 2021 and next tender of TCP for 0.30 MMT will be opened on coming Monday.

He said that the current position of wheat stocks include Punjab with 3,059,219 tonnes, Sindh with 1,259,395 tonnes, KPK with 90,109 tonnes, Balochistan with 65,082 tones and PASSCO with 701,259 tones.