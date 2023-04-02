UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Import Cheap Oil To Facilitate General Public: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan to import cheap oil to facilitate general public: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that the coalition government would import cheap oil next month to facilitate the general public.

"We will introduce a different tariff for the poor and elite class to provide oil and gas facilities to them," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Imran's party could not rationalize the power and gas tariff in his tenure, besides being unable to make deal with Russia for importing cheap oil. He said that incumbent government had been successful in finalizing talks with Russia to import cheap oil for our consumers.

In reply to a question about the possible time frame for the supply of cheap oil, he said the country would receive a shipment next month through a cargo. He said importing oil from Russia would take time to reach Pakistani port. He assured that Pakistan would sell cheap oil after receiving the first shipment.

To a question about rationalizing power and gas tariff, he said, the government had already made progress and hoped to issue separate billing for poor and rich classes. "The poor segment will enjoy relief after this tariff announcement," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Poor Russia Oil Progress Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

46 minutes ago
 Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court t ..

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court to hear Punjab, KP elections ca ..

1 hour ago
 Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top ..

Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top-four hopes

1 hour ago
 Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

1 hour ago
 Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist ..

Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist religion': National Assembly S ..

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns ..

Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns deviation to create political ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.