Pakistan to import cheap oil to facilitate general public: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that the coalition government would import cheap oil next month to facilitate the general public.

"We will introduce a different tariff for the poor and elite class to provide oil and gas facilities to them," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Imran's party could not rationalize the power and gas tariff in his tenure, besides being unable to make deal with Russia for importing cheap oil. He said that incumbent government had been successful in finalizing talks with Russia to import cheap oil for our consumers.

In reply to a question about the possible time frame for the supply of cheap oil, he said the country would receive a shipment next month through a cargo. He said importing oil from Russia would take time to reach Pakistani port. He assured that Pakistan would sell cheap oil after receiving the first shipment.

To a question about rationalizing power and gas tariff, he said, the government had already made progress and hoped to issue separate billing for poor and rich classes. "The poor segment will enjoy relief after this tariff announcement," he said.