UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Import On Priority Products By Afghan Women Entrepreneurs: Khar

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan to import on priority products by Afghan women entrepreneurs: Khar

KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) , Nov 29 (APP):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday announced that Pakistan would give special preference to import of products from the businesses run by the women of Afghanistan.

The State Minister expressed these views at a luncheon meeting hosted in her honour by Afghanistan's Women Chamber of Commerce in Kabul.

Khar underlined the important role of women in the society and expressed Pakistan's keen interest in strengthening linkages between the women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

