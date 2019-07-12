UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Keep Airspace Closed Until India Removes Jets From Border - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:48 PM

Pakistan to Keep Airspace Closed Until India Removes Jets From Border - Official

Pakistan has declined the request to open its airspace for Indian commercial flights and demanded that New Delhi first removes its military jets from the Pakistani-Indian border, Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat, who is also the director general of the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Pakistan has declined the request to open its airspace for Indian commercial flights and demanded that New Delhi first removes its military jets from the Pakistani-Indian border, Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat, who is also the director general of the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), said on Friday.

"The Indian government approached asking us to open the airspace. We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward," Nusrat said, as quoted by the Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan fully closed its airspace for India on February 27. The decision was initially triggered by a deadly attack on an Indian security convoy in Kashmir on February 14 that resulted in over 40 deaths. The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Tensions escalated as India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack and supporting the terrorists, whose leader is based in Pakistan. Islamabad has rejected all allegations.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes against what it claimed to be a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Pakistani part of the disputed Kashmir region. The Pakistani military then shot down two Indian military jets that had crossed the line of control separating the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir.

Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947, when both countries gained independence from British rule. India and Pakistan have gone through three wars over the region but never managed to establish peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Islamabad Line Of Control New Delhi Independence February Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik ..

9 minutes ago

Hides collection; July 31 last date to submit appl ..

3 minutes ago

Motorway police apprehends two Pickpockets

3 minutes ago

Jason Roy leads the way for fearless England

3 minutes ago

Huawei Fever Hits the Nation as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 20 ..

15 minutes ago

TECNO gives its users the chance to win a trip to ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.