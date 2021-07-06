UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Keep Borders Closed To Afghan Refugees - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan to Keep Borders Closed to Afghan Refugees - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Pakistan will not open borders for refugees from Afghanistan during the American troop withdrawal and the Taliban offensive, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Pakistan announced that it is closing the Torkham border crossing, one of two checkpoints on the border with Afghanistan, referring to recommendations issued by the national center to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have decided not to open our border for refugees; the aid agencies can help the needy on the other side too," the minister told Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

If the situation worsens, Pakistan "will establish settlements along the border with strict control and monitoring, prohibiting the entry of refugees into the mainland," he added.

The country thus intends to use the "Iranian model," which provides for containing refugees in camps so that they cannot settle in cities, according to the official.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Interior Minister Doha United States February Border From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHAP obtains ISO/DIS 22329 for social media manag ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah has many achievements in preserving UAE cu ..

25 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds internation ..

53 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Bahraini and Singapore ..

55 minutes ago

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 20th edition of Dub ..

55 minutes ago

The Cutting Edge Group awards global broadcast med ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.