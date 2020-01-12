Pakistan to keep endeavouring for good relations among Muslim countries: Dr Moeed Yusuf

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf has said that Pakistan would continue endeavouring to ensure good relations among Muslim countries and peace in its neighbourhood.

He said this during a dialogue session conducted at the "Thinkfest" held at Alhamra on Sunday.

He said, " Pakistan is the only country in the Muslim world that can speak to everyone in a brotherly manner and that is why we are pursuing a proactive policy to encourage peace." He said in decision making we needed to be cognizant of our national interests.

He said, "Our goal is to de-escalate rising tensions." Speaking on the Kashmir issue, he said, "Kashmir is a movement for self-determination and it will keep strengthening.

" He said that due to Pakistan's efforts, the entire world has condemned India for converting Indian occupied Kashmir into an open jail.

SAPM on National Security Division said that the Prime Minister's vision of security was to ensure that every citizen in the country was safe and secure. This is the ultimate goal of our approach to national security and all stakeholders were working day and night to ensure this, he added.

While speaking to journalist Ejaz Haider in the discussion, Dr Yusuf revealed that the government was working on a comprehensive strategy to promote economic diplomacy and promised that it would be in effect this year.