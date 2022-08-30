UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Launch 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan to launch 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The "2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)" is being jointly launched by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) on 30 August 2022, simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva.

According to the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver the keynote address at the launch event being hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by a video message from Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, will also deliver remarks in his capacity as the Chairperson of the "Relief Coordination Committee" constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Floods Response Plan has been prepared in close coordination with NDMA. Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz will also brief the session.

Also speaking at the event will be the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Islamabad, and the Assistant Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The launch event will be attended by all UN Member States as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.

The FRP will complement the government's overall humanitarian response to the recent floods caused by unprecedented rains in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

