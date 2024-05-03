Pakistan To Launch First Lunar Orbit Mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 12:48 PM
Institute of Space Technology and the lunar mission ICUBE-Qamar will be launched on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan, China.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) Pakistan will launch its first lunar orbit mission today (Friday).
According to Institute of Space Technology, the lunar mission ICUBE-Qamar will be launched on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan, China.
The satellite has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China's Shanghai University and Pakistan's national space agency SUPARCO.
The launch activity will be telecast live on the IST website at 12:50 PM.
The Primary purpose of CubeSats is to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration.
