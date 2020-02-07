Pakistan to launch joint film production venture with Iran: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:36 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday announced that Pakistan would launch a joint venture with Iran to produce movies and documentaries based on Islamic culture, history and achievements of the Muslim heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday announced that Pakistan would launch a joint venture with Iran to produce movies and documentaries based on Islamic culture, history and achievements of the Muslim heroes.

Addressing a ceremony on 'The Introduction to 40 Years of Iranian Cinema' here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), she said the best practices adopted by the Iranian cinema would be replicated in Pakistan to highlight the real and bright face of islam across the world under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been a strong proponent of transforming the country into a welfare state like 'Madina'.

Assuring the Iranian ambassador for her government's full support to further promote decades-long Pak-Iran relationship based on same culture, heritage, social values and religious ties, she said: "Let me assure you his excellency that my ministry is all out for this assignment and we will work with you in close collaboration.

" The focal persons of both sides, she said, would sit together and worked out a strategy in that regard soon, and assured that her ministry would provide all-out support to the Iranian film industry.

"Iranian movies will be considered as one of the favourite movies in Pakistan in upcoming months," she remarked.

She said the movies of Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arab and other Arab countries, would be dubbed into urdu language and put on the display in Pakistani cinemas to sensitize the youth to the great Islamic ideology and history, and contributions made by Muslim heroes in diverse fields like science and others.

"We have to revive the culture of cinema, which has been facing a decline due to a ban on displaying the Indian content in Pakistani cinemas."/More

