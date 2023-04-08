Pakistan to Launch Large-Scale Operation Against Terrorists - Prime Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Pakistan's Cabinet Committee on National Security has decided to launch a large-scale operation to root out increased terrorist activity in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said on Friday.

The 41st meeting of the committee, which is the country's top security body headed by the prime minister, was attended by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Asim Munir, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, as well as defense, finance and information ministers and top military leaders.

"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation ... with (the participation of) entire nation and government to rid the country of the menace of terrorism," the statement read.

The committee noted that the operation to eliminate terrorism would also include efforts at the political, diplomatic, economic and social levels. To that end, a high-level committee has been formed to make recommendations within two weeks on how to implement the action plan and restrictions, according to the statement.

The committee cited the recent upsurge in terrorism as a result of lenient policies against Islamist terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (banned in Russia), which led to the unimpeded return of terrorists to the country as well as the release of dangerous terrorists from prisons.

In late November 2022, Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan announced that it was lifting the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordering its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan has been designated a terrorist group by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Created from representatives of various groups, it opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of areas of these states. At the same time, the Afghan Taliban (the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) deny any connection with this group.