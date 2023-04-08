Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Launch Large-Scale Operation Against Terrorists - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Pakistan to Launch Large-Scale Operation Against Terrorists - Prime Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Pakistan's Cabinet Committee on National Security has decided to launch a large-scale operation to root out increased terrorist activity in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said on Friday.

The 41st meeting of the committee, which is the country's top security body headed by the prime minister, was attended by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Asim Munir, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, as well as defense, finance and information ministers and top military leaders.

"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation ... with (the participation of) entire nation and government to rid the country of the menace of terrorism," the statement read.

The committee noted that the operation to eliminate terrorism would also include efforts at the political, diplomatic, economic and social levels. To that end, a high-level committee has been formed to make recommendations within two weeks on how to implement the action plan and restrictions, according to the statement.

The committee cited the recent upsurge in terrorism as a result of lenient policies against Islamist terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (banned in Russia), which led to the unimpeded return of terrorists to the country as well as the release of dangerous terrorists from prisons.

In late November 2022, Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan announced that it was lifting the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordering its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan has been designated a terrorist group by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Created from representatives of various groups, it opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of areas of these states. At the same time, the Afghan Taliban (the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) deny any connection with this group.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Army United Nations Russia Canada Same United Kingdom United States November From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

1 hour ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.