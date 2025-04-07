- Home
Pakistan To Launch Major Spectrum Auction To Boost Telecom Infrastructure & Broadband Services: Shaza Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has said that the government has announced a significant initiative to enhance the country’s telecommunications infrastructure with the upcoming spectrum auction, which is slated to take place in the coming months.
This auction is part of a broader effort to address the growing demand for mobile broadband services, improve data speeds, and support the rollout of Next Generation Mobile Broadband (NGMB) services, including 4G and 5G.
Speaking on the floor of National Assembly during question hour session, she outlined the government's commitment to expanding mobile broadband access. The government has made a substantial move by releasing an additional 567 MHz of spectrum across multiple bands, including 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz. This new allocation represents more than 200% of the current spectrum available, offering a significant boost to Pakistan’s telecom sector.
She said that the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has been tasked with making this spectrum available, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has enlisted an internationally renowned consultancy firm, NERA, to assist in the auction process. NERA’s role includes offering strategic recommendations on policy reforms, maintaining competition, and ensuring efficient spectrum utilization. Additionally, the consultancy will evaluate international trends in spectrum pricing to support economic growth and attract foreign investment.
The upcoming auction is designed to be an investment-friendly process aimed at accelerating broadband penetration, boosting ICT infrastructure, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the telecom sector. PTA’s collaboration with NERA also aims to craft a strategy that maximizes spectrum release, enabling mobile operators to support 4G and 5G services across Pakistan.
According to Khawaja, “This auction process will empower mobile operators with the tools they need to meet the rising demand for mobile data services. Our goal is to ensure the widespread availability of 4G and 5G services, which will transform the telecommunications landscape and drive economic growth."
In addition to spectrum availability, the auction process will include Network Rollout Obligations, requiring auction winners to meet specific criteria for service delivery. This will include targeted rollout schedules based on provincial population distribution and international best practices.
To supplementary question, she said that the auction also includes measures to ensure spectrum affordability for mobile operators, ensuring that spectrum remains accessible and allows for improved service delivery. The consultancy firm has worked closely with stakeholders to assess the sector's financial health and is preparing a pricing strategy that strikes a balance between promoting economic growth and incentivizing foreign investment.
With mobile subscriptions in Pakistan reaching 193.4 million and users consuming an average of 8.5 GB of data per month, the need for expanded network capacity is critical. However, the government faces challenges, including pending spectrum litigation cases and delays in the PTCL (Ufone) Telenor merger, which could affect the upcoming auction. the Minister reassured the public, stating that all relevant government offices are working diligently to resolve these issues ahead of the auction.
The outcome of the auction is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation, boosting mobile broadband coverage, and ensuring the sustainability of the telecom sector for years to come, she concluded.
