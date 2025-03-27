Pakistan To Launch National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The government is set to unveil its National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), scheduled for April 8-9 .
The framework aims to streamline mining regulations across provinces, ensuring a structured and investor-friendly mineral policy to attract both domestic and foreign investments said a news release.
The Federal government, in collaboration with provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), has devised the framework to create a uniform regulatory structure.
It focuses on safety, environmental sustainability, and efficient resource extraction while fostering strategic international partnerships in the mining sector.
The framework has been developed through extensive consultation with key stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and effectiveness.
Provincial governments have played an active role in the process. Briefings have been provided to chief secretaries and chief ministers to keep them informed and involved in decision-making.
Their input has been essential in shaping the framework to align with regional needs and priorities.
Mining companies and industry associations, including both large and small-scale operators, have also contributed valuable insights. Their feedback has helped address industry concerns and ensure that the framework supports sustainable mining practices.
State-owned enterprises have been engaged to facilitate the smooth adoption and implementation of the policy.
Their participation ensures coordination between different entities and helps streamline regulatory processes.
The Ministry of Law and Justice has provided assistance in aligning the framework with existing legislation.
Through the Council of Common Interests (CCI), legal considerations have been reviewed to ensure compliance and prevent future disputes.
To boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the framework offers tax incentives for mineral exploration projects, fast-tracked licensing procedures, and a well-defined dispute resolution mechanism. With the backing of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the initiative aims to position Pakistan as a preferred mining destination.
Chile’s mining sector offers an exciting example of how a well-structured mineral policy can drive economic growth. The country's regulatory reforms attracted global investment, streamlined licensing, and ensured sustainability. As a result, Chile became the world’s largest copper producer, accounting for 27% of global supply.
The sector created thousands of jobs, boosted infrastructure, and adopted innovative green technologies, showcasing how clear policies can unlock a nation’s mineral potential.
Pakistan’s National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 aims to follow a similar trajectory, ensuring a structured, transparent, and sustainable mining sector that attracts investment and drives economic growth.
Pakistan is endowed with vast mineral resources, including copper, iron, gold, marble, and gypsum, with an estimated total value exceeding $6 trillion.
The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 will serve as a platform to showcase these untapped resources to global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.
The PMIF25 will highlight policy reforms, infrastructure advancements, and investment-friendly initiatives. With strategic partnerships and modernized regulations, Pakistan aims to position itself as a global leader in sustainable mining and resource development.
