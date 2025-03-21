Pakistan to launch revolutionary Digital Youth Hub for employment & education opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In a landmark move aimed at empowering the nation's youth and ensuring a prosperous future for Pakistan,the government has announced the launch of a Digital Youth Hub,a groundbreaking platform to connect young Pakistanis with career opportunities,scholarships,internships and employment both within the country and globally.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister(PM) Shahbaz Sharif,the Digital Youth Hub was a part of the government's broader effort to bolster youth engagement through the Prime Minister's Youth Program and the creation of the National Youth Council.

These initiatives aim to address key areas like education,employment and skill development,with a focus on youth across all provinces of Pakistan.

It was disclosed by Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme while addressing a press conference here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Friday.

He said the platform will offer a range of services,including career counseling employment listings and training programs,making it the first of its kind not only in Pakistan but globally.

This portal will help connect young people with employers,including both the public and private sectors,as well as international opportunities in countries such as Saudi Arabia,UAE,Japan,South Korea,Canada and the United States.

The launch of this digital hub will help young Pakistanis access blue-collar,white-collar and grey-collar job opportunities suited to their skill sets.

Speaking about the initiative,he emphasized that Pakistan's youth will benefit from a data-driven platform.

The portal will allow users to register their profiles and receive personalized employment and educational opportunities based on their qualifications and skills.

It was being described as an "AI-powered" portal that will provide tailored recommendations for job placements, training programs, and scholarships.

"Pakistan's young people will now have access to a world of opportunities at their fingertips. Whether it's finding a job in a foreign country or securing a scholarship,our goal was to equip the youth with the tools they need to build successful careers,"said the chairman.

One of the most significant aspects of the platform was its support for job seekers.

The government was introducing an Interest-Free Loan Program under the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Program, which will provide young workers with financial assistance to settle into their new jobs abroad.

This initiative was designed to ease the financial burden of relocating,including travel expenses and initial living costs.

The platform was set to officially launch on March 24,2025(Monday), by the Prime Minister(PM) in a virtual event that will be accessible to Pakistani youth worldwide.

Key figures from Pakistan's government,industry and education sectors will join the event,showcasing how this initiative will shape the future of the nation.

Rana Mashhood expressed his commitment and said "this is not just a digital platform; it’s the beginning of a new chapter for Pakistan’s future.

Our youth are the key to the nation's prosperity and this hub will help unlock their full potential." The Digital Youth Hub was poised to become a game-changer in shaping the careers of young Pakistanis,both at home and abroad. With a target of reaching 10 to 15 million young people in the first year,this platform promises to be a critical tool in the country’s efforts to build a robust, modern economy,while offering a ray of hope for millions of aspiring young professionals. At the end,the official song of Digital Youth Hub was also launched.