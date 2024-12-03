Pakistan To Lead Global Dialogue On Space Applications With ICAST 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the Institute of Space Technology (IST) Tuesday announced the International Conference on Applications of Space Science and Technology (ICAST 2025), scheduled to take place from November 18 to 20, 2025, at the IST.
This groundbreaking conference is set to become the largest gathering of space science and technology experts ever hosted in Pakistan, bringing together renowned global leaders, visionary researchers, and pioneering industry professionals under the theme "Space for Sustainable Development."
ICAST 2025 represents the fusion of the rich legacies of IST’s International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) and SUPARCO’s International Conference on Space (ICS). This collaboration establishes a transformative platform for advancing space science, fostering innovation, and addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time. With its focus on global sustainability and cutting-edge advancements, the conference underscores Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a major player in the international space community.
According to the IST, the conference will delve into a wide range of topics across eight thematic tracks, including Aeronautics and Astronautics, Satellite Technology, Positioning, Navigation and Timing, Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Science, Environmental Science and Climate Change, Information and Communication Technologies, Astronomy and Astrophysics, and Space Law, Management and Outreach.
These tracks are designed to inspire transformative ideas and groundbreaking solutions that redefine the boundaries of space science and technology while addressing critical global challenges such as climate change and sustainable development.
ICAST 2025 is more than just a scientific gathering; it is an opportunity to showcase the future of space science and technology.
Researchers, academics, industry professionals, and students are invited to participate in this historic event.
The Call for Abstracts is now open, encouraging submissions that reflect cutting-edge research and innovative applications across various disciplines. The selected abstracts will proceed to full manuscript submission, offering contributors unparalleled visibility and the chance to present their work to a diverse international audience.
Beyond the exchange of ideas, ICAST 2025 will feature inspiring keynote speeches by global space pioneers, interactive workshops, and hands-on training sessions. The event will also host a product exhibition, showcasing the latest advancements in space technology, and provide extensive networking opportunities to foster collaborations spanning academia, industry, and government sectors.
This conference promises to be a convergence of thought leaders and innovators, creating a vibrant ecosystem for interdisciplinary dialogue and partnerships.
The conference is being organized with the support of the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), further cementing its position as a milestone event in the advancement of space science and technology in the region.
The IST has urged space enthusiasts to join ICAST 2025, where innovation meets collaboration, and the future of space science takes center stage.
The details on abstract submissions, registration, and sponsorship opportunities can be accessed through icast.pk.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA chairman reviews progress on major interchange projects11 seconds ago
-
Google strengthens commitment to Pakistan’s digital economy, online safety15 seconds ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights Islamic finance's role in sustainable development at World Islamic Finance Fo ..23 seconds ago
-
Bilawal congratulates blind cricket team for winning the T-20 World Cup31 seconds ago
-
FIA foils fake visa scam at Islamabad airport, arrests key suspects10 minutes ago
-
FIA cyber crime wing Balochistan targets anti-state propaganda with major crackdown10 minutes ago
-
ECP approves pleas of PML-N MNAs for tribunal change10 minutes ago
-
AJK SC suspends peaceful assembly and public order ordinance10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits residence of martyred Captain Zohaib to offer condolence with family10 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Bahawalpur firing incident20 minutes ago
-
Multan Cantonment to be transformed into model area: CEO Atif Sultan20 minutes ago
-
Colorful Event Marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Kotri20 minutes ago