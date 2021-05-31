Pakistan to lead global drive to address climate change: Amin Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that Pakistan would lead a new global movement that will accelerate agricultural innovation and transform food systems to address climate change.

Pakistan would gain a better profit for farmers and increase the food production to sustain the country's growing population, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said hosting of "World Environment Day" will further bring positive projections for the country and achievement on a global scale to showcase its climate change and environmental protection activities.

He said current government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was taking major steps for ecosystem restoration to mitigate the effects of environmental degradation including Ten billion Tree Tsunami project and Green Economic Stimulus to National.

He said by investing in innovation and technology in the agricultural sector, we can unlock opportunities for effective mitigation and adaptation, feed growing populations in resource stressed areas and create economic growth.

Amin said Pakistan has huge potential to produce olive because of its favorable weather conditions, adding, it would be a transformational program for local producers as olive cultivation is highly beneficial for the economy.

Producing olive on native lands may help Pakistan not only fulfill its own needs but can also enable it to export the commodity to other countries, he mentioned.

Quality of olive oil produced in Pakistan has proven far better than that of oil produced in Italy and Spain, he highlighted.

He also stressed that we need to teach new generations about the environment and encourage researchers to conduct empirical studies on climate change issues.