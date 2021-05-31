UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Lead Global Drive To Address Climate Change: Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan to lead global drive to address climate change: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that Pakistan would lead a new global movement that will accelerate agricultural innovation and transform food systems to address climate change.

Pakistan would gain a better profit for farmers and increase the food production to sustain the country's growing population, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said hosting of "World Environment Day" will further bring positive projections for the country and achievement on a global scale to showcase its climate change and environmental protection activities.

He said current government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was taking major steps for ecosystem restoration to mitigate the effects of environmental degradation including Ten billion Tree Tsunami project and Green Economic Stimulus to National.

He said by investing in innovation and technology in the agricultural sector, we can unlock opportunities for effective mitigation and adaptation, feed growing populations in resource stressed areas and create economic growth.

Amin said Pakistan has huge potential to produce olive because of its favorable weather conditions, adding, it would be a transformational program for local producers as olive cultivation is highly beneficial for the economy.

Producing olive on native lands may help Pakistan not only fulfill its own needs but can also enable it to export the commodity to other countries, he mentioned.

Quality of olive oil produced in Pakistan has proven far better than that of oil produced in Italy and Spain, he highlighted.

He also stressed that we need to teach new generations about the environment and encourage researchers to conduct empirical studies on climate change issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Tsunami Prime Minister World Technology Oil Lead Spain Italy May Government Billion

Recent Stories

Educational institutions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun ..

28 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 170.12 million

29 minutes ago

Some journalists promoting foreign agendas against ..

31 minutes ago

Infinix teams up with BNU to bring the best photog ..

35 minutes ago

Over seven million people vaccinated so far agains ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Press: Sotrovimab can change course of UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.