Pakistan to Lead Global Space Dialogue with ICAST 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the Institute of Space Technology (IST) are set to host the International Conference on Applications of Space Science and Technology (ICAST 2025) in November, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards global leadership in space applications.

According to SUPARCO, the deadline for abstract submissions for the conference, cheduled to take place at IST,has been extended until February 07, 2025. Researchers, academics, industry experts, and students from around the world are encouraged to submit abstracts showcasing cutting-edge research and innovative space applications across various disciplines. Selected abstracts will advance to the full manuscript stage, offering contributors unparalleled visibility and the opportunity to present their work before a distinguished international audience.

ICAST 2025, set to be the largest space science gathering ever hosted in Pakistan, will bring together global space leaders, visionary researchers, and pioneering industry professionals under the theme "Space for Sustainable Development."

The event represents the convergence of IST’s International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) and SUPARCO’s International Conference on Space (ICS), creating a transformative platform to advance space science, foster innovation, and address pressing global challenges.

The conference will cover a broad spectrum of space science and technology, including aeronautics and astronautics, satellite technology, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), remote sensing and geographic information science, environmental science and climate change, information and communication technologies (ICT), astronomy and astrophysics, and space law, management, and outreach.

These topics are designed to inspire transformative ideas and groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of space science while addressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainable development.

ICAST 2025 is more than just a scientific conference—it is a catalyst for innovation and collaboration. The event will feature keynote speeches from world-renowned space pioneers, interactive workshops, hands-on training sessions, and a cutting-edge product exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in space technology. Extensive networking opportunities will foster partnerships between academia, industry, and government sectors.

Supported by the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), ICAST 2025 is set to become a landmark event, reinforcing Pakistan’s growing role in the global space community.

With its focus on sustainability and cutting-edge advancements, ICAST 2025 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to positioning itself as a key player in the international space arena.