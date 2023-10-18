Open Menu

Pakistan To Lead MAMF 2023 With Cultural Extravaganza

Published October 18, 2023

Pakistan to lead MAMF 2023 with cultural extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to represent Pakistan at the 18th Migrant Multicultural Festival (MAMF) to be held from October 20 to 22.

MAMF is the largest cultural diversity festival in South Korea, celebrating its 18th anniversary at Changwon Yongi Cultural Park and Seogsan Art Hall. Countries from all over Asia, including Pakistan, will participate in the diverse festival, each bringing their unique cultures, heritage, and values.

Pakistan is poised to lead MAMF 2023 with the theme "Pakistan Zindabad," meaning "Long Live Pakistan.

" Pakistan will showcase its rich cultural beauty and values through traditional clothes, accessories, Henna, traditional music such as Dhol, Anthem, and zindabad, and traditional dance performances such as Bhangra, Dhamal, and Luddi.

MAMF has grown into the largest global festival for migrants in the Republic of Korea, with key values of diversity, harmony, communication, and coexistence.

The festival is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over Korea and the world. It is a unique opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its rich culture and heritage to a global audience.

