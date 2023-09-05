Determined to thwart any aggression against the motherland, the nation will hold the annual 'Defence Day of Pakistan' celebrations on Wednesday with a reinvigorated pledge to safeguard its geographical and ideological boundaries in every situation and at all cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Determined to thwart any aggression against the motherland, the nation will hold the annual 'Defence Day of Pakistan' celebrations on Wednesday with a reinvigorated pledge to safeguard its geographical and ideological boundaries in every situation and at all cost.

� The historic day of September 6 will be commemorated with an un-mutilated vigor and enthusiasm, sending a message loud and clear to hostile India that the Pakistani nation and armed forces were fully prepared to frustrate any designs against the country's sovereignty and integrity.

� A number of activities will be held across the country, reaffirming the nation's resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved on August 14, 1947 after great sacrifices rendered by�Muslims�of the sub-continent.

� � The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country, besides 31-gun salute at the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

� The change of guard ceremony will take place at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi in the morning. �`Fateha' and Quran Khawani will be held for all those who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland. � � Wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which will be attended by the senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

� The national media, both print and electronic, have chalked out comprehensive coverage plans of the events to be held in connection with the day.

� Newspapers will publish special supplements, while electronic media will telecast special programmes, highlighting the importance of the day in Pakistan's military history.

The media will also carry special messages of the President, Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in relation to the significance of the day.

� Special talk shows will be aired on the state-run and private television channels and radio stations across the country, paying homage to the sons and daughters of the soil�who laid down their lives and endured the vagaries of war while defending the motherland.

� On September 6, 1965, Pakistan faced a grave challenge to sovereignty and integrity, which the nation and its valiant armed forces met with great courage and determination, defeating the sinister ambitions of the much-larger enemy � India.

�Since then, the nation has been observing the Defence Day every year with great zeal, seeking Allah Almighty's blessing and support for the country's integrity, prosperity and independence.