Pakistan to mark Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 to show solidarity with IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5 (Thursday) to mark the third year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip IIOJK of its special status.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the government has planned a series of activities including seminars and conferences to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies in their support would be staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world will also observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional steps taken by India on August 5, 2019.

The activists of all the political parties of the country will record protest over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of IIOJK through rallies and other activities.

The civil society organizations will also arrange seminars and other programmes to highlight gross human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

One minute silence is to be observed across the country. Traffic will be halted for one minute and sirens will be played. The print media, Radio Pakistan and television channels will play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute of silence.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards will be displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people and expose the atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in IIOJK.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir's special status and imposed a military siege.