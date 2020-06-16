UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Never Accept Israel: Qasim Suri

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Pakistan to never accept Israel: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that Pakistan would never accept Israel as a country and the struggle to liberate Qibla-e Awal would continue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that Pakistan would never accept Israel as a country and the struggle to liberate Qibla-e Awal would continue.

"Pakistan is the only country in the Muslim World which came into being in the name of islam and ideology, " he said.

He said, "Our heart beat with the Qibla e Awal and we considered Israel as an occupier, and our efforts will continue to liberate Qibla e Awal from the clutches of Israel.""I assure on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan that we will never accept Israel as a country, " he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Israel Parliament Muslim From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.