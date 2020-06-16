Pakistan to never accept Israel: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that Pakistan would never accept Israel as a country and the struggle to liberate Qibla-e Awal would continue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that Pakistan would never accept Israel as a country and the struggle to liberate Qibla-e Awal would continue.

"Pakistan is the only country in the Muslim World which came into being in the name of islam and ideology, " he said.

He said, "Our heart beat with the Qibla e Awal and we considered Israel as an occupier, and our efforts will continue to liberate Qibla e Awal from the clutches of Israel.""I assure on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan that we will never accept Israel as a country, " he added.