ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated that contrary to the past, Pakistan would never become part of anyone's war and rather would play a role for promoting peace among countries.

"We will fully strive for the establishment of friendly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran," he said while addressing the launching ceremony of Rs 30 billion `Hunarmand Pakistan' programme here.

The prime minister said he had also offered US President Donald Trump that Pakistan was ready to play a role in promoting friendly relations between the United States and Iran.

"No one wins the war, and the one that wins, also loses," Imran Khan remarked, adding Pakistan had paid a high price in the war against terrorism.

He vowed to transform Pakistan into a model and peaceful country that would play a lead role in promoting peace among states.

The prime minister described the youth as the "biggest asset" of the country, saying the Pakistanis were the 2nd youngest population and its skilled youth alone could change the destiny of the country and the nation.

He said the present government was hugely investing in the country's human resource, particularly the youth, which were neglected in the past through various education systems based on discrimination between the rich and the poor.

The prime minister said under the "Hunarmand Pakistan" programme, 500,000 youth would be equipped with the skills of modern technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Robotics etc.

during the next four years, which had had brought about a technical revolution in the world.

In the first phase, the government had allocated Rs 10 billion for the training of 170,000 youth, he added.

Imran Khan said that under the prgramme 500 technical training centers would be opened across the country, and 70 of them in Madaris (religious seminaries). The present government had adopted 2.5 million children of Madaris - which were never taken care of in the past - and brought them into the national mainstream.

The prime minister said under the Hunarmand Pakistan programme, 300 smart technical centers, affiliated with international quality institutes, would also be opened across the country.

He lauded the establishment of a National Accreditation Institute, which would ensure standardization and certification of the skills and technical training centers, and help the skilled youth in getting jobs.

The prime minister in this respect referred to NAMAL College Mianwali and said over 95% of the NAMAL graduates and degree holders easily got jobs due to the standard and quality of education rendered there.

"We have to train and give skills to our youth so that they can get jobs and feed their families," he said and questioned how many jobs the government could offer. The government's job was to create an environment for job opportunities," he added.