Pakistan to never step back from supporting Kashmiris' freedom right: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never step back from supporting the Kashmiris' right to freedom and would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them.

The President was addressing people and groups of schoolchildren who had gathered at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in response to the government's call. First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also joined.

President Alvi said the entire Pakistani nation through their peaceful, yet strong protest, had shown to the world that they were united for the cause of Kashmir.

He said by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir, India had broken the pledge and promise with Kashmiri and international community of resolving the dispute through the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The President said India was blatantly lying to the world that the Kashmir was its internal matter.

He said the Kashmiris were facing oppression by the Indian occupation forces who were using the inhumane practice of firing pellet guns on civilians.

President Alvi said through continuous communication blackout and curfew, India had turned the Valley into largest human jail in the history.

He said Pakistan believed that the only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir was the implementation of UNSC Resolutions in letter and spirit.

He said Muslims were not supposed to initiate war, however if it was imposed on them, it becomes their obligation to fight against the tyranny and oppression.

Dr Alvi warned the international community that India, under the leadership of a racist prime minister, could trigger a nuclear war against Pakistan to cover its human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, national anthem of Pakistan was played as sirens were blared at 12 noon. The gathering waved the flags of both Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The placards on the occasion read as 'Kashmirto become part of Pakistan one day', 'We stand with Kashmiris'and 'Pakistan fully supports Kashmiris' right to self-determination'.