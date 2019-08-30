Pakistan to never step back from supporting Kashmiris' freedom right: President Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never step back from supporting the Kashmiris' right to freedom and would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never step back from supporting the Kashmiris' right to freedom and would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them.The President was addressing people and groups of schoolchildren who had gathered at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in response to the government's call.

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also joined.The rights of the Kashmiris cannot be violated, and they will definitely get freedom if we stand together for them, Dr Arif Alvi declared.

The president added that he strongly believes that Kashmir will be freed during our lives.Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan will answer Indian propaganda at every forum.

He mentioned that Muslims in India are facing injustice in their own country. The president also stressed that we need a stronger Pakistan with a powerful economy to raise voice for Kashmir more effectively.