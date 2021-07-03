UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Not Allow To Use Its Soil Against Afghanistan: Moeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:44 PM

Pakistan to not allow to use its soil against Afghanistan: Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousaf Saturday said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and will not allow anyone to use its soil against Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousaf Saturday said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and will not allow anyone to use its soil against Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said, whosoever form government in Afghanistan, we will cooperate with them for restoring peace not for bloodshed.

He said Pakistan want peaceful environment with neighboring countries including trade relations with Afghanistan, which was also region best option, we will not be scapegoat for Afghan and America, he added.

Moeed said America was leaving Afghanistan without settling Afghan issue and Pakistan would not help in this regard.

He said we cannot bear civil war in Afghanistan, the only way was we did in past, that was facilitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Government Best

Recent Stories

PTI govt introducing reforms to strengthen institu ..

17 seconds ago

Verstappen takes pole in Austria as Hamilton strug ..

18 seconds ago

Florida collapse toll now 24, rest of building to ..

20 seconds ago

92 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

22 seconds ago

Pakistan keen to expand existing bilateral militar ..

3 minutes ago

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administration starts at ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.