Pakistan to not allow to use its soil against Afghanistan: Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousaf Saturday said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and will not allow anyone to use its soil against Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said, whosoever form government in Afghanistan, we will cooperate with them for restoring peace not for bloodshed.

He said Pakistan want peaceful environment with neighboring countries including trade relations with Afghanistan, which was also region best option, we will not be scapegoat for Afghan and America, he added.

Moeed said America was leaving Afghanistan without settling Afghan issue and Pakistan would not help in this regard.

He said we cannot bear civil war in Afghanistan, the only way was we did in past, that was facilitation.