Pakistan To Observe August 15 As Black Day: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan would celebrate August 14, under the theme "Kashmir Banayga Pakistan" and observe August 15 as Black Day.

On August 15 protest demonstrations would be held across the country and major cities of the world including Oslo and Birmingham to pressurize India to stop atrocities and gross human right violations in the occupied valley, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan was ready to hold negotiations for resolving all the outstanding issues with India including lingering Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already stated if India took one step toward peace then Pakistan would take two steps.

If India did not believe in diplomacy then there was no need to appoint its diplomat here, he said.

He said the whole nation and all political parties were on the same page regarding illegal Indian government move on Kashmir's special status.

Fawad Hussain said India could not suppress Kashmiris freedom movement by force. India had even house arrested two former chief ministers of occupied Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Umer Adullah.

