Pakistan to observe black day against Indian occupation of Kashmir on Oct 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistani nation, along with Kashmiris, would observe a black day on Oct 27 (Tuesday) to convey to the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris, and violated the Partition plan of the Subcontinent. The day aimed to highlight the 73 years of struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination.

Several programmes, including rallies and seminars, would be held throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

The Punjab government has also completed all arrangements to observe black day against the longest lockdown in the history of occupied Kashmir.

A rally, led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, would be held from 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam to Faisal Chowk while all ministers, assembly members and members of civil society would participate.

Before the rally, the governor and CM Punjab would speak to the media. At 7pm, a one-minute blackout and torchbearer rallies would be held at the divisional headquarters across the province.

The Punjab Transport Department had been directed to put up banners in support of Kashmiris on public transport so that the message reaches the global community effectively.

The Alhamra Arts Council would arrange a number of programmes depicting the plight of Kashmiris, whereas radio and television channels would mark the day with special transmissions in which prominent political and social personalities would voice their opinion against the human rights violations of Kashmiris.

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) would organise demonstrations and protest gatherings against the human rights' violations and atrocities by the Indian armed forced in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a spokesman for NPT here on Monday.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices in their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

Arrangements had also been made in provincial capital with banners, stickers and rallies to condemn the illegal occupation of India on Kashmir. The NPT and Tehreek-i-Pakistan Workers Trust would hold a series of sittings to pay tribute to the Pakistan Movement veterans. The life and services of leading veterans of the Pakistan Movement would be highlighted.