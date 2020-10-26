UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Observe Black Day On Oct 27 For Kashmiris: Nuzhat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan to observe black day on Oct 27 for Kashmiris: Nuzhat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly (MNA) Nuzhat Pathan has said Pakistani nation, along with Kashmiri brethren would observe black day on Tuesday (tomorrow) to condemn Indian aggression and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to the APP here on Monday, She said the Kashmiris were facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

"They have confronted the Indian atrocities with tremendous courage and all the attempts to force them into submission have failed," she observed.

She said the sufferings of the Kashmiris began with the arrival of the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

She added that the people of Kashmir never accepted the occupation of Indian fores and launched a freedom struggle in the same year.

The MNA said during the last 3 decades the Indian military had martyred more than 95,000 Kashmiries, making around 2,300 women widows and over 107,000 children orphans.

She added that over 11,000 Kashmiri women were subjected to rape while tens of thousands of young men had been subjected to enforced disappearance.

The MNA said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been successfully fighting the case of Kashmir on the global platforms.

She noted that Indian abrogation of the special status of Kashmir over a year ago had resulted in only further strengthening of the resolve of Kashmiris for their independence.

"More than a year of the use of force and imposition of curfew has failed to break the Kashmiris into subjugation," she observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Young Jammu Same Independence October Women All Government

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

1 hour ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.