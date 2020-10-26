Pakistan to observe black day on Oct 27 for Kashmiris: Nuzhat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly (MNA) Nuzhat Pathan has said Pakistani nation, along with Kashmiri brethren would observe black day on Tuesday (tomorrow) to condemn Indian aggression and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to the APP here on Monday, She said the Kashmiris were facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

"They have confronted the Indian atrocities with tremendous courage and all the attempts to force them into submission have failed," she observed.

She said the sufferings of the Kashmiris began with the arrival of the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

She added that the people of Kashmir never accepted the occupation of Indian fores and launched a freedom struggle in the same year.

The MNA said during the last 3 decades the Indian military had martyred more than 95,000 Kashmiries, making around 2,300 women widows and over 107,000 children orphans.

She added that over 11,000 Kashmiri women were subjected to rape while tens of thousands of young men had been subjected to enforced disappearance.

The MNA said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been successfully fighting the case of Kashmir on the global platforms.

She noted that Indian abrogation of the special status of Kashmir over a year ago had resulted in only further strengthening of the resolve of Kashmiris for their independence.

"More than a year of the use of force and imposition of curfew has failed to break the Kashmiris into subjugation," she observed.