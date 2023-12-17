Open Menu

Pakistan To Observe Day Of Mourning On Demise Of Amir Of Kuwait

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has declared Monday, December 18 as a day of mourning in Pakistan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the

government, and people of Kuwait on the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The national flag shall fly at half mast throughout the country on the day.

