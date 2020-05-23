UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Observe Eid-ul-Fitr Tomorrow As Shawal Moon Sighted Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 10:55 PM

Pakistan to observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as Shawal moon sighted today

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has announced Eid-ul-Fitr for Sunday besides demanding PM to stop Fawad Chaudhary from interfering in religious matters.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) The whole nation would observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as Eid-moon was sighted here on Saturday.

The whole nation unlike the past would observe Eid unanimously across the country. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur Rehman announced Eid on Sunday, saying that moon was sighted in Chaman and other parts of the country.

Zonal committees also held their meetings at their respective provincial headquarters while experts of Pakistan Meteorological Department were also a part of the session.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudahry had already made it clear that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Sunday. However, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the minister had no real authority to decide such matters.

The mufti also warned Chaudhary that he should not interfere in religious matters.

“We demand PM to prevent him from interfering in religious matters,” said Mufi Muneeb-ur-Rehman, shunning out rumors.

He denied that there was any government pressure to make the announcement.

“Fawad Chaudhary has no value and also has no right to interfere in religious matters,” the mufti further said.

This is for the first time that the whole country is unanimously celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on this Sunday.

In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked to celebrate this Eid in a different way from usual celebrating style. He asked everyone to think and pray for all those families who lost their loved ones in Karachi plane crash.

On other hand, Indian Muslims will celebrate their Eid on Monday as Shawal moon has not been sighted there in India.

