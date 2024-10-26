Pakistan To Observe Kashmir Black Day In Effective Manner: Qasim Noon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chairman National Assembly’s Special Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on Saturday said that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmir cause morally, politically and diplomatically and to observe Kashmir Black Day effectively.
Addressing a round table conference at the National Press Club (NPC) held in collaboration with the Kashmir Committee and Kashmir Liberation Cell, the chairman said that on the completion of 77 years of Indian illegal occupation and aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the international community should play its role to pressurize India to stop gruesome human rights violation.
He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) comprehensively highlighted the Kashmir issue.
He said that the present government was trying to make a comprehensive policy in which scholarship programs were being commenced for Kashmiri children while Kashmir study centers would be established in universities across the country.
President of Pakistan People's Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Yasin said that October 27 will be observed as Kashmir Black Day by people living in Pakistan, Kashmir and around the world.
He said that the Kashmir struggle will continue till independence from the Indian occupation and grateful the Pakistani government for always supporting the Kashmir cause.
Senior Hurriyat leader Farooq Rahmani said that since India landed its forces in IIOJK, the innocent Kashmiris were being massacred. “Struggle for the right to self-determination and independence will continue till complete freedom,” he added.
