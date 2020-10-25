Pakistan to observe October 27 as 'Black Day' in solidarity with Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan will observe October 27 as 'Black Day' at national and international level to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing illegal occupation and gross human rights violation for the last 73 years.

Each year, October 27th is observed as Kashmir Black Day to mark protest and resentment by Kashmiris around the world in commemorating the forced occupation by Indian security forces of the IIOJK.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which has been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5.

The government has chalked out a comprehensive program to observe the day in befitting manner through highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Legal Forum for Kashmir arranged Kashmir Conference titled "Kashmir's Prolonged Military Occupation; Lesson from History and Way Forward" on Friday to highlight Kashmir cause.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of detained Senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick led a Kashmir rally against Indian atricties on Friday.

The rally participated by a number of Kashmiri leaders adopting all the Standard Operating Procedures for staying safe from COVID-19, started from F-11 Islamabad and ended at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Kashmir Committee in collaboration with Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) and Kashmir Institute for International Relations (KIIR) organized Kashmir Solidarity Call, with the theme "Kashmir A Moral Aphotic Zone" on October 24 at Trail 5, Margalla Road.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan has also chalked out comprehensive programs for observing the Black Day. All the provincial governments have also planned different activities to mark the day in a befitting manner.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan will organise an International virtual Declamation Contest on Kashmir in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI).

The contest will be held on October 26 (Monday) at ISS.

The print and electronic media would publish articles and air special programmes to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the COVID SoPs.

Photo exhibition will also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

Many of the events will be arranged online due to the increasing number of COVID cases witnessed in the country.

Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.