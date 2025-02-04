- Home
Pakistan To Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day With Nationwide Rallies, Global Advocacy: Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday said Pakistan will mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (tomorrow) with nationwide events and global advocacy to reaffirm support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.
Addressing a press conference, Minister Muqam announced a series of activities, including a one-minute silence at 10:00 AM to honor Kashmir’s martyrs.
Flanked by Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, he said a solidarity rally will be held at Constitution Avenue, Islamabad, attended by federal ministers, lawmakers, and Kashmiri leaders.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued statements reaffirming Pakistan’s diplomatic, political, and moral support for Kashmiris.
The federal minister said, Pakistani embassies and consulates worldwide organized seminars, rallies, and exhibitions exposing India’s human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.
The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, in collaboration with PNCA and Lok Virsa, arranged documentaries, poetry recitals, and theatrical performances in Islamabad.
He said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched a media campaign, with ptv, Radio Pakistan, and private news channels airing special programs on Kashmir.
Similarly, across Pakistan, metro stations, airports, and major roads were adorned with banners showcasing solidarity with Kashmiris.
Educational institutions held debates and essay competitions to engage students in the Kashmir cause.
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), massive rallies and demonstrations took place, including at the Line of Control (LoC).
Calling on the UN and global human rights organizations to take notice of India’s oppression, Muqam warned that regional and global peace is at risk due to India’s aggressive policies.
He urged Pakistani youth to use social media effectively to expose India’s human rights abuses.
Ghulam Muhammad Safi, reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support, condemning India’s unilateral revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.
He accused India of demographic engineering and a Hindutva-driven agenda aimed at altering the region’s Muslim-majority character.
Since 1990, Pakistan has observed Kashmir Solidarity Day annually, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination until the UN-mandated plebiscite is held.
