Pakistan to open airspace for Indian Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has decided to open its airspace on Thursday for the flight of Indian Narendra Modi to Kyrgyzstan for a period of 72 hours.

The decision to this effect was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan after holding consultations with all stakeholders, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Ghulam Sarwar said an application seeking the opening of Pakistan's airspace was received by Aviation Division from Indian High Commission on Monday.

"The airspace will be opened for a period of 72 hours during which Air India plane B 747-400 will fly to Bishkek from New Delhi on Thursday and will return the next day," he said.

By the opening of airspace, he said, the travel time for Indian flight would reduce to one and half hours.

Ghulam Sarwar said India was facing more loss due to closure of airspace.