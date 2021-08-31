ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced to open the country's consulate general in Germany's city Munich.

"We will soon inaugurate the Consulate General of Pakistan in Munich and are working to establish Iqbal-Goethe Center in Heidelberg," the foreign minister said in a tweet, following his announcement at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said, "Bilaterally, we deeply value our longstanding relations with Germany, now in our 70th year of friendship".

He said Pakistan attached high value to its relations with Germany and underscored the resolve to comprehensively upgrade the overall relationship.

The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany. A range of events are envisaged by the two countries to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.