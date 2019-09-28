Pakistan to open major border terminals on Afghan request

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Friday decided to open major terminals at Afghan border to facilitate the movement of Afghan citizens across Pakistan-Afghanistan border during Afghan Presidential elections.

The decision was made on the request of the Ministry of Defence of Afghanistan received on a very short notice for border facilitation and opening of border crossings during Afghan Presidential elections scheduled on 28 September, a Foreign Office statement said.

In spite of security issues along border, Pakistan will continue to support its Afghan brothers.

"Therefore, it has been decided to open major border terminals to facilitate movement of Afghan citizens across Pakistan Afghanistan border, so that they are able to exercise their right to vote during presidential elections in Afghanistan," it added.