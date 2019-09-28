UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Open Major Border Terminals On Afghan Request

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

Pakistan to open major border terminals on Afghan request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Friday decided to open major terminals at Afghan border to facilitate the movement of Afghan citizens across Pakistan-Afghanistan border during Afghan Presidential elections.

The decision was made on the request of the Ministry of Defence of Afghanistan received on a very short notice for border facilitation and opening of border crossings during Afghan Presidential elections scheduled on 28 September, a Foreign Office statement said.

In spite of security issues along border, Pakistan will continue to support its Afghan brothers.

"Therefore, it has been decided to open major border terminals to facilitate movement of Afghan citizens across Pakistan Afghanistan border, so that they are able to exercise their right to vote during presidential elections in Afghanistan," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office Vote September Border

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

3 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

2 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

2 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.