Pakistan To Open Pavilion In World Tourism Market After Decade-hiatus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan, with an objective to showcase its multi-faceted heritage and culture, will fully participate in the World Tourism Market-2019.

The annual event, to be held in London from 4-6 November, is aimed at promoting activity in traveling sector, besides enhancing interactions among businessmen and professionals.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other provinces under the umbrella of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will set up its pavilion, after the passage of a decade.

The pavilion will be opened at an area of 100 squares meter for three-day exhibition, displaying different features of tourism, Managing Director PTDC Syed Intikhab Alam told APP on Tuesday.

He said screens would be installed at the pavilion to sensitize the international tourists about the potential of religious, adventure and eco tourism in Pakistan that would eventually help dispel the negative perception and attract travel-enthusiasts from across the globe.

He said all the provincial government had officially been asked for finalizing delegation nominations and ensuring its preparedness for the purpose.

To a query, Intikhab said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan had participated in such events individually in the past years but unfortunately the country, home to several scenic spots and one of world's oldest civilizations, had not been representing itself at International exhibitions and travel markets for the last ten year.

Currently, with Prime Minister Imran Khan at helm of affairs, a strong proponent of unlocking the country's tourism potential, the government had revisited its priorities and revived the culture of ensuring Pakistan's participation at global level, he added.

Appreciating government's efforts with regard to the tourism promotion, he said the E-visa and visa-on-arrival initiative would certainly help increase the foreign tourists influx to the country, he added.

The Managing Director said the PTDC had decided to ensure regular representation of Pakistan at international tourism events that was vital to promote its positive and pluralistic image across the world.

He said the country was also going to host World Tourism Forum in Islamabad next year.

