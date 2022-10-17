UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Organize Donors' Conference After Completion Of Flood Damage Survey: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal Monday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan would organize donors' conference soon after the completion of estimate damage caused by the flood across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal Monday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan would organize donors' conference soon after the completion of estimate damage caused by the flood across the country.

Winding up debate on a motion under Rule 259 regarding situation arising out of the country after flood, the Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that development partners would complete the estimate flood damage survey on October 24, He asked the citizens across the country to generously donate blankets and quilts for the flood-hit people to save them from cold as the winter season was fast approaching.

