Pakistan To Participate In Dubai Expo 2020, $23 Million Allocated

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan to participate in Dubai Expo 2020, $23 million allocated

Pakistan has decided to participate in Dubai Expo 2020 and allocates 23 million dollars. 21.2 billion rupees have been allocated for Export Development Funds by the government while 50 billion rupees have been released for trade policy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) Pakistan has decided to participate in Dubai Expo 2020 and allocates 23 million dollars. 21.2 billion rupees have been allocated for Export Development Funds by the government while 50 billion rupees have been released for trade policy.According to details the meeting of the Senate standing committee on trade and textile chaired by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi was held on Thursday.

While briefing the meeting Additional Secretary of Commerce Tahir Iqbal said that Ministry of Commerce has spent 18.5 billion rupees while the budget of 110.8 billion rupees is allocated for Commerce Ministry.He said that this participation will promote the positive image and the government will provide 23 million Dollars for the participation in Dubai Expo 2020.Leader of the house Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan has fixed a list of 80 national and regional products and services under the proposed geographical law while Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government has also request to register Khattak Dance.Shibli Faraz said that also include Khyber Pukhtunkhwa regional dance Attan.

He asked that Naswar is included in the list? Naswar should also be included in the list on which the committee members laughed.Geographical Indication Registration and Protection Bill 2019 was discussed in the meeting on which Shibli Faraz asked that why did it take so long to prepare this bill? While answering this question the officials of Commerce ministry said that on August 17, 2017 the bill was send to the Ministry of Law, however, it was found out that first the cabinet would have to approve this bill and after the approval the bill was send to the ministry of law again.

That is why this whole process got delayed. The Cabinet approves the bill on August 20, 2019 and on first January 2020 this bill came into the Senate.The officials said that Geographical Indication (GI) law protects the regional products of the region, GI law will promote the made in Pakistan products while this time 80 products are indicative.

They said that now the world will know that Basmati rice is the product of Pakistan and the India will not sell our basmati rice on their own name.

