Pakistan to participate in Dubai Paperworld exhibition from March 9

Pakistan is all set to participate in the 10th edition of Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade exhibition for the stationery, paper, gifts and office supplies industry for the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan is all set to participate in the 10th edition of Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade exhibition for the stationery, paper, gifts and office supplies industry for the region.

Alternative products and new revenue streams for the industry are scheduled to be featured in the fair, scheduled to be held from March 9 to 11, according to press statement received here.

The three-day event, which will host around 300 international exhibitors from 40 countries, will run under a central theme of 'More than Paper' when it opens its doors for the 10th�edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The annual three-day event will also be co-located with the Messe Frankfurt Middle East-organized Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a newly launched event showcasing mid to high-end consumer goods, specifically oriented toward the giving and dining segments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 9th edition successfully attracted 6,9088 trade visitors from all over the world at the Dubai World Trade Centre while 305 exhibitors from 42 countries presented their�products.

Top 10 visiting countries of the fair included United Arab Emirates, India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Germany, Bahrain Exhibitors in Paperworld Middle East 2020.

From Pakistan two 2 companies are scheduled to represent Pakistan in 2020 including Dollar Industries and Aftab Sons, the statement said adding that these companies would display products covering writing instruments, school supplies, water, notebook and other office supplies.

The next Paperworld Middle East/�Gifts & Lifestyle�Middle East�will be held in 2021, the statement added.